Nominations of seven DSCC mayor candidates declared valid

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jan 2020 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 12:49 PM BdST

The Election Commission has declared all seven candidates who have submitted nomination papers for contesting the mayoral post in Dhaka South City Corporation polls to be valid.

Returning officer Md Abdul Baten made the announcement at Dhaka’s Gopibag on Thursday after scrutinising the nomination papers of the aspirants. 

The valid candidates are: Awami League’s Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, BNP’s Ishraq Hossain, Jatiya Party’s Saifuddin Ahmed Milon, Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Abdur Rahman, National People’s Party’s Bahrane Sultan, Gonofront’s Abdus Samad, and Bangladesh Congress’ Md Aktar Uzzaman.

More to follow

