HC issues rule on cancer hospital’s negligence

The health secretary has been directed to submit a probe report on the matter within a month. Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Thursday.

The court also ordered a suspension of the retirement benefits of the hospital’s outgoing Director Md Moarraf Hossen until the rule is settled, said lawyer Monoj Kumar Bhoumik.

Monoj brought the matter to court by presenting a report published by The Daily Star on Thursday. He was accompanied by lawyer Md Emdadul Haque.

“After reading the report, I felt that it is a matter of public interest. Expensive equipment has been abandoned for years without being used. As a result, people are being deprived of proper treatment in addition to economic losses,” Monoj Kumar later told reporters.

Almost 12 years ago, the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital, or NICRH, purchased eight high-end ventilators, each costing Tk 7 million at the time, for the intensive care unit, according to the report. However, the artificial respiratory ventilators were never installed. As a result, the critically ill patients were deprived of the treatment they were supposed to receive.

Currently, there is no facility at the hospital’s ICU for this treatment.

A central oxygen system was set up more than three years ago, but the ventilators were not installed, according to the report by The Daily Star. In the meantime, the motherboards of the ventilators have been stolen, rendering the machines dysfunctional.

“Eight artificial respiratory ventilators have long been remaining inoperative. Critical patients from different departments of the hospital are sent to the ICU. After complex operations, many patients needing ventilator support are also shifted there, but that service could not be provided,” said a letter sent to the NICRH director by the ICU in-charge on Sep 26.

The NICRH located in Dhaka’s Mohakhali is the only source of hope for poor cancer patients in Bangladesh.

About 108,000 cancer patients die every year in Bangladesh, says a report published by an international cancer research agency.