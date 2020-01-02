Fire breaks out at Dhaka BAR Association building



The fire started on the building’s third floor at a conference room around 9am on Thursday, said Rasel Sikdar, an official of the fire service’s control room.



Two units of the fire service douse the flames after an hour’s efforts.



The fire destroyed furniture and valuable papers stored in the conference room and several other neighbouring rooms, Mohammad Ali, senior official of the fire service, told bdnews24.com.





“Heavy smoke from the fire engulfed the five-storey building. No casualties were reported,” he said.The lawyers rushed out of their workplace after seeing the smoke, said Chowdhury Galib Hasan Ragib, a lawyer who was on the scene.Hafez Ahmed, another lawyer, was working in his office on the building’s second floor during the incident. “I was scared and left my office immediately.”