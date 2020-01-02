Domestic aide steals cash from finance minister’s home

A theft case was filed with Gulshan Police Station, according to Inspector Md Aminul Islam.

Jahangir Hossain, manager of Lotus Kamal Group, a company owned by the finance minister, filed the case on Tuesday.

Domestic help Salma Begum stole Tk 70,000 in cash from the minister's house at Gulshan 2 and fled, said the case details.

Salma, a native of Dinajpur, began to work at the minister's house on Sept 25, 2019.

The theft took place on Dec 13 but the case was filed 18 days later. Police are trying to arrest Salma, said Inspector Aminul.