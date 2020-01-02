Home > Bangladesh

Court begins trial of lone suspect over Wari child’s rape, murder

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jan 2020 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 07:35 PM BdST

A Dhaka tribunal has begun trial of a man over the rape and murder of 7-year-old girl Samia Afrin Saima in Old Dhaka's Bonogram.

Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan of Women and Children’s Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 framed charges against the 26-year old Harun-or-Rashid on Thursday.

The court set Jan 8 to begin witness testimonies.

No lawyer stood for Harun in court and no petition was filed for dropping charges against him, Public Prosecutor MA Bari told bdnews24.com.

On July 5 last year, Saima, a nursery school student, was found dead in an empty flat of a building.

Harun strangled Saima to death with a rope after raping her, according to the charge sheet.

The suspect lived in a flat on the seventh floor of the building with his cousin and worked in his cousin’s shop at Thatari Bazar.

Saima went out to play with a daughter of Harun’s cousin. Her body was found later.

Saima’s father Addus Salam, a businessman in Nawabpur, started a case at Wari Police Station over the incident.

Harun confessed to the crimes after his arrest in his home district Cumilla on July 7, police said.

