Court begins trial of lone suspect over Wari child’s rape, murder

Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan of Women and Children’s Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 framed charges against the 26-year old Harun-or-Rashid on Thursday.

The court set Jan 8 to begin witness testimonies.

No lawyer stood for Harun in court and no petition was filed for dropping charges against him, Public Prosecutor MA Bari told bdnews24.com.

On July 5 last year, Saima, a nursery school student, was found dead in an empty flat of a building.

Harun strangled Saima to death with a rope after raping her, according to the charge sheet.

The suspect lived in a flat on the seventh floor of the building with his cousin and worked in his cousin’s shop at Thatari Bazar.

Saima went out to play with a daughter of Harun’s cousin. Her body was found later.

Saima’s father Addus Salam, a businessman in Nawabpur, started a case at Wari Police Station over the incident.

Harun confessed to the crimes after his arrest in his home district Cumilla on July 7, police said.