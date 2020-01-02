Court begins trial of lone suspect over Wari child’s rape, murder
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jan 2020 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 07:35 PM BdST
A Dhaka tribunal has begun trial of a man over the rape and murder of 7-year-old girl Samia Afrin Saima in Old Dhaka's Bonogram.
Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan of Women and Children’s Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 framed charges against the 26-year old Harun-or-Rashid on Thursday.
The court set Jan 8 to begin witness testimonies.
No lawyer stood for Harun in court and no petition was filed for dropping charges against him, Public Prosecutor MA Bari told bdnews24.com.
Harun strangled Saima to death with a rope after raping her, according to the charge sheet.
The suspect lived in a flat on the seventh floor of the building with his cousin and worked in his cousin’s shop at Thatari Bazar.
Saima went out to play with a daughter of Harun’s cousin. Her body was found later.
Saima’s father Addus Salam, a businessman in Nawabpur, started a case at Wari Police Station over the incident.
Harun confessed to the crimes after his arrest in his home district Cumilla on July 7, police said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar has not denied Rohingya mass killing: Momen
- Three more cold spells to hit Bangladesh in Jan
- 445 Bangladeshis return from India in two months, says BGB chief
- HC issues rule on cancer hospital’s negligence
- Government to sit with jute mill workers
- Domestic aide steals cash from finance minister’s home
- Fire breaks out at Dhaka BAR Association building
- Six DNCC mayoral aspirants declared valid; nomination of JP’s Kamrul cancelled
- Nominations of seven DSCC mayor candidates declared valid
- Students celebrate New Year with new textbooks
Most Read
- Private banks can offer 6% interest on deposit, finance minister says
- Rahmatul Muneem appointed National Board of Revenue Chairman
- PM Hasina opens Dhaka International Trade Fair
- Former reserved-seat MP Fazilatun Nasa Bappy dies at 49
- Taposh wealthier than Ishraque, but Tabith has more assets than Atiqul
- Titas system loss rises five times to Tk 7.7 billion in 2018-19, raises eyebrows
- Foreign Secretary Masud sees progress in India’s efforts to quell protests
- Trial of 10 suspects in the daylight murder of Refat opens in Barguna
- Govt asks its transport department to transfer vehicles for free
- The tech that will invade our lives in 2020