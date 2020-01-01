Home > Bangladesh

Two crude bombs explode near Chhatra Dal’s anniversary event

  Chief Crime Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jan 2020 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 02:28 PM BdST

Two crude bombs have exploded near an anniversary event of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in Dhaka’s Shahbagh.

The blasts occurred in front of the Institution of Engineers at 12:30pm on Wednesday, Shahbagh Police Station chief Abul Hasan told bdnews24.com. 

The bombs were detonated in an empty space near the conference site, said Abul Hasan, adding that no casualties were reported.

