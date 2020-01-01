Trial of 10 suspects in the daylight murder of Refat opens in Barguna
A Barguna court has opened trials of 10 people in the daylight murder of Refat Shorif, setting Jan 8 for witnesses to testify in one of the most closely-watched cases in recent times.
Refat’s wife Aysha Siddika Minny is one of the suspects inducted in the case.
District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman framed charges against them after hearing petitions on Wednesday, said Minny's lawyer Mahbubul Bari Aslam.
The 10 adults charged in the case are Rakibul Hasan alias Rifat Forazi, 23, Al Qayum alias Rabbi Akon, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, Md Hasan, 19, Md Musa, 22, Aysha Siddika Minny, 19, Rafiul Islam Rabbi, 20, Md Sagar, 19, and Kamrul Hasan Saimun, 21.
Police are yet to arrest Musa while one of the 14 adolescents with alleged links to the murder was freed on bail. Minny was also freed on bail granted by the High Court.
Refat was hacked to death on a Barguna road on Jun 26. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband went viral on social media. The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in the case over the murder.
The case took a new turn after Dulal accused Minny of playing a role in the killing.
Barguna Sadar Police Inspector Md Humayun Kabir had submitted the charge-sheet to the court against 24 people, including Minny, on Sep 2.
“Police submitted the charge-sheet in two parts, naming 10 people as adults in one and 14 others as adolescents in the other,” Mujibul Haque Kislu, the lawyer for the plaintiff, had said previously.
The adolescents accused in the case will be tried in a children’s court while the others will face trial in the regular court. The 14 adolescents have been kept in a juvenile correction centre in Jashore.
