Students celebrate New Year with new textbooks

The government distributed the textbooks among the students on the first day of the year on Wednesday.

“We’ve waited for the festival because new textbooks smell different,” said Raisa Jaan, a student of Willes Little Flower School in Dhaka who just passed the primary education completion or PEC tests.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the festival for the distribution of free textbooks among the students at the Ganabhaban on Tuesday along with the publication of the school certificate exam results for the fifth and eighth graders.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain distributed books among the students at the Dhaka University sports ground on Wednesday. Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joined the textbook festival to encourage students.

Education Minister Dipu Moni was at Adhar Chandra High School in Savar.

The government distributed over 3.31 billion textbooks among 432 million students in a decade as per Hasina’s plan, Dipu Moni said.

This year, over 42.75 million students are getting around 350.4 million textbooks.

These include textbooks in the mother tongue of the pre-primary students of five small ethnic groups and braille books for students with visual impairment.

“We have taken diverse measures to ensure quality education. We have updated the textbooks. We have changed our way of evaluation to free the students from stresses and make learning fun,” Dipu Moni said.