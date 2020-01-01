Students celebrate New Year with new textbooks
Staff, Dhaka University and Savar Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2020 08:10 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 08:22 PM BdST
Like every year, students in Bangladesh have celebrated the New Year with the smell and look of new textbooks.
The government distributed the textbooks among the students on the first day of the year on Wednesday.
“We’ve waited for the festival because new textbooks smell different,” said Raisa Jaan, a student of Willes Little Flower School in Dhaka who just passed the primary education completion or PEC tests.
State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain distributed books among the students at the Dhaka University sports ground on Wednesday. Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joined the textbook festival to encourage students.
Education Minister Dipu Moni was at Adhar Chandra High School in Savar.
This year, over 42.75 million students are getting around 350.4 million textbooks.
These include textbooks in the mother tongue of the pre-primary students of five small ethnic groups and braille books for students with visual impairment.
“We have taken diverse measures to ensure quality education. We have updated the textbooks. We have changed our way of evaluation to free the students from stresses and make learning fun,” Dipu Moni said.
