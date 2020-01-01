Rahmatul Muneem appointed National Board of Revenue Chairman

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem

The public administration ministry announced the decision on Wednesday stating that Rahmatul Muneem has been appointed on contract for two years.

His appointment will be effective from Jan 6, a day after he is scheduled to retire, according to the announcement.

As the NBR chief, he will also serve as the ex-officio internal resources secretary.

Outgoing NBR Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan’s contract is ending on Thursday.

One of a dozen senior secretaries, Muneem had worked as chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation prior to his appointment to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division in May, 2018.

Hailing from Sirajganj, the 1984 batch officer of the Bangladesh Civil Service received his Bachelor and Masters degrees in geology from the Dhaka University.

His wife Laila Jeshmine is also a BCS officer currently working as an additional secretary.