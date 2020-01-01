No gas for 10 hours in Narayanganj Thursday

Customers of industrial, commercial and captive power classes connected to 50 PSIG line, on both sides of the Dhaka-Narayanganj highway, will not receive gas from 9am to 7pm, Titas said in a notice.

“Almost all of the customers in the area are connected with the 50 PSIG line. There is one person who is using a 150 PSIG line. He has been personally informed,” Titas Director (Operations) Rana Akbar Haidari told bdnews24.com

Apart from the installation of new lines, some leakage repair work has been done in the area, said Rana.