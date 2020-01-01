No gas for 10 hours in Narayanganj Thursday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2020 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 01:41 PM BdST
Gas supply across Narayanganj will be turned off for 10 hours on Thursday for connecting an existing gas pipeline with a newly constructed one under the Padma bridge rail link project.
Customers of industrial, commercial and captive power classes connected to 50 PSIG line, on both sides of the Dhaka-Narayanganj highway, will not receive gas from 9am to 7pm, Titas said in a notice.
“Almost all of the customers in the area are connected with the 50 PSIG line. There is one person who is using a 150 PSIG line. He has been personally informed,” Titas Director (Operations) Rana Akbar Haidari told bdnews24.com
Apart from the installation of new lines, some leakage repair work has been done in the area, said Rana.
