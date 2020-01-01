Home > Bangladesh

Modi greets Hasina on New Year 2020

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jan 2020 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 06:25 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been greeted on the New Year by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The two leaders spoke for around 15 minutes on the phone Wednesday afternoon, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said in a statement.

Hasina also greeted Modi and the people of his country on the occasion, Karim said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BTRC reverses ban on border telecom networks

Gas outage to hit Narayanganj

Congestion-free Dhaka in 10 years: Quader

Masud Bin Momen

Masud Bin Momen new foreign secretary

Atiqul, Taposh file nominations for Dhaka election

Cold spell continues amid rain threat

Bangladeshis top visitors to India

PEC pass rate falls to 95.5%

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.