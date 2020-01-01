Modi greets Hasina on New Year 2020
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2020 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 06:25 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been greeted on the New Year by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
The two leaders spoke for around 15 minutes on the phone Wednesday afternoon, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said in a statement.
Hasina also greeted Modi and the people of his country on the occasion, Karim said.
