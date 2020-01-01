Govt asks its transport department to transfer vehicles for free
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2020 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 06:38 PM BdST
The government has asked its transport department to transfer expired but usable vehicles for free to other agencies for short-haul use.
These vehicles cannot be used for personal purposes or long-haul trips, the public administration ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The minister or state minister’s permission will also be needed for the transfer.
The ministry issued some directives for the transfer of the vehicles.
The agencies receiving the vehicles will have to carry out the repair work, according to the directives.
