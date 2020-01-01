Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka traffic scenario to shift by 2030, says Quader

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jan 2020 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 12:38 PM BdST

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has expressed hope that the traffic scenario in Dhaka will change by 2030 after the completion of six lines of metro rails under the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit project.

“When the project is completed by 2030, we will see a beautiful, traffic-free Dhaka,” said Quader. 

The minister spoke after inaugurating the installation of metro rail tracks and the MRT-6 power line at Diabari on Wednesday.

The project proposals of MRT Line-1 and MRT Line-5 have been approved and so there remains no barrier to work, said Quader.

Portions of the two lines, 13.5 kilometres of one and 16 kilometres of the other, will be set up underground, he said.

“I am happy to say that 8.5 kilometres of MRT Line-6 is visible now.”

The main work of the metro rail project started on Sep 8, 2016. Several deadlines were set for the completion of the project. Now the minister expects the project to be completed by Dec 16, 2021.    

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Masud Bin Momen

Masud Bin Momen new foreign secretary

Atiqul, Taposh file nominations for Dhaka election

Cold spell continues amid rain threat

Bangladeshis top visitors to India

PEC pass rate falls to 95.5%

JSC: Barishal secures highest pass rate

Pass rate in JSC, JDC exams rises to 87.9%

School certificate exam results handed to PM

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.