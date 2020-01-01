Dhaka traffic scenario to shift by 2030, says Quader

“When the project is completed by 2030, we will see a beautiful, traffic-free Dhaka,” said Quader.

The minister spoke after inaugurating the installation of metro rail tracks and the MRT-6 power line at Diabari on Wednesday.

The project proposals of MRT Line-1 and MRT Line-5 have been approved and so there remains no barrier to work, said Quader.

Portions of the two lines, 13.5 kilometres of one and 16 kilometres of the other, will be set up underground, he said.

“I am happy to say that 8.5 kilometres of MRT Line-6 is visible now.”

The main work of the metro rail project started on Sep 8, 2016. Several deadlines were set for the completion of the project. Now the minister expects the project to be completed by Dec 16, 2021.