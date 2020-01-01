Dhaka traffic scenario to shift by 2030, says Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2020 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 12:38 PM BdST
Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has expressed hope that the traffic scenario in Dhaka will change by 2030 after the completion of six lines of metro rails under the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit project.
“When the project is completed by 2030, we will see a beautiful, traffic-free Dhaka,” said Quader.
The project proposals of MRT Line-1 and MRT Line-5 have been approved and so there remains no barrier to work, said Quader.
Portions of the two lines, 13.5 kilometres of one and 16 kilometres of the other, will be set up underground, he said.
The main work of the metro rail project started on Sep 8, 2016. Several deadlines were set for the completion of the project. Now the minister expects the project to be completed by Dec 16, 2021.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh dreams of a golden age with inspirations from its founding father
- A look back on 2019 for Bangladesh
- Government names Masud Bin Momen as foreign secretary
- Over 8,000 babies will be born in Bangladesh on New Year’s Day, says UNICEF
- Awami League candidates Atiqul, Taposh file nominations for Dhaka election
- Cold wave lingers, Met Office forecasts light rain
- Bangladeshis accounted for highest number of visitors to India in 2019
- PEC, Ebtedayee pass rates fall to 95.5% and 95.96%
- JSC exams: Barishal secures highest pass rate, Dhaka forges ahead with GPA-5 achievers
- Pass rate in JSC, JDC exams rises to 87.9%
Most Read
- Pass rate in JSC, JDC exams rises to 87.9%
- PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday
- High Court issues rules on Bangladesh Bank’s ‘sexist’ job posting
- Government names Masud Bin Momen as foreign secretary
- JSC exams: Barishal secures highest pass rate, Dhaka forges ahead with GPA-5 achievers
- PEC, Ebtedayee pass rates fall to 95.5% and 95.96%
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Bangladesh appoints Nahida Sobhan as first female ambassador in Middle East
- Khokon accepts Hasina's decision on nomination for Dhaka South mayoral race
- Bangladeshis accounted for highest number of visitors to India in 2019