Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reverses ban on telecom networks along borders with India

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jan 2020 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 02:31 PM BdST

Bangladesh authorities have lifted a ban on telecom networks along the country’s borders with India.

Jahurul Haque, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, has confirmed the latest decision to reverse the restrictions.

Telecom operators had closed around 2,000 base transceiver stations, affecting about 10 million users, after the BTRC issued a notice on the ban on Sunday.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Muslim-majority Bangladesh ordered telecom operators to shut down services, citing security concerns over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new citizenship law which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Mobile network coverage had been suspended for a one-kilometre-wide band along the border with India until further notice “for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances”.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Masud Bin Momen

Masud Bin Momen new foreign secretary

Atiqul, Taposh file nominations for Dhaka election

Cold spell continues amid rain threat

Bangladeshis top visitors to India

PEC pass rate falls to 95.5%

JSC: Barishal secures highest pass rate

Pass rate in JSC, JDC exams rises to 87.9%

School certificate exam results handed to PM

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.