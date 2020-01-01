Bangladesh reverses ban on telecom networks along borders with India

Jahurul Haque, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, has confirmed the latest decision to reverse the restrictions.

Telecom operators had closed around 2,000 base transceiver stations, affecting about 10 million users, after the BTRC issued a notice on the ban on Sunday.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Muslim-majority Bangladesh ordered telecom operators to shut down services, citing security concerns over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new citizenship law which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Mobile network coverage had been suspended for a one-kilometre-wide band along the border with India until further notice “for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances”.