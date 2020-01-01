Bangladesh dreams of a golden age with inspirations from its founding father

The Father of the Nation led the nation to emerge on the world map through a bloody war of nine months in 1971 after years of struggle with the dream of a prosperous democracy free from oppression.





So, how much Bangladesh advanced towards making the dream come true in around half a century?

Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina focused on the dream with short and long term plans after returning to power a decade ago.

In her message on the New Year’s Eve, she reiterated the commitment to take Bangladesh forward through the path of prosperity.

“Let’s build a ‘Golden Bengal’ free from hunger, poverty, illiteracy and communalism as dreamt by the greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said.

President Md Abdul Hamid in his message greeting the nation reminded that 2020 is “very glorious” as it is the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

Bangladesh will organise programmes celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu throughout the year declared “Mujib Barsha” or “Mujib Year”.

Hasina noted that the outgoing year was significant as it marked a decade of Awami League rule.

GDP growth has risen to 8.15 percent while per capita income surged to $1,909 and poverty rate came down to 20.5 percent, she said.

The BNP, however, questioned the economic development, describing 2019 as a “year of fascism”.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged the ruling party has destroyed the “true spirit” of democracy and the Liberation War by “establishing an authoritarian rule”, pointing to alleged irregularities in the general election a year ago.

Local and foreign human rights groups backed the allegation raised by the BNP of curbs on freedom of expression.

The murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad allegedly by pro-government students for his social media post criticising it strengthened the opposition and rights groups’ claim.

Nurul Haque Nur, the vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, also raised the allegation of violation of rights to freedom of speech after coming under attack a number of times by students loyal to the Awami League.

Overall human rights condition was “alarming”, legal and human rights group ASK said in an annual report.