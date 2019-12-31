Home > Bangladesh

Results of primary and junior school certificate exams handed to PM Hasina

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Dec 2019 10:54 AM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2019 11:24 AM BdST

The results of school certificate examinations for fifth and eighth graders have been handed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The exams the fifth graders took are Primary Education Completion and Ebtedayee while the eighth graders sat Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams.

More than 5.5 million students sat for the exams.

Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain presented summaries of the results to Hasina on Tuesday.

Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdoury Nowfel will highlight different aspects of the JSC and JDC results at a news conference at the Secretariat later in the day. State Minister Zakir Hossain will present the PEC and Ebtedayee results.

Besides, the distribution of free textbooks among students of different levels for the 2020 academic year was formally inaugurated at the programme.

The pass rate was not announced at the Ganabhaban programme unlike in the previous years.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

School certificate exam results handed to PM

Polls heat in Dhaka amid cold spell

2 RAB men shot ‘by Rohingya gunmen’

Hasina consoles Muazzem Ali’s family

Curbs on New Year’s Eve celebrations

Police thwart ‘black flag’ march

Ex-foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies

Cold wave continues in northern Bangladesh

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.