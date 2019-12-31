Results of primary and junior school certificate exams handed to PM Hasina

The exams the fifth graders took are Primary Education Completion and Ebtedayee while the eighth graders sat Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams.

More than 5.5 million students sat for the exams.

Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain presented summaries of the results to Hasina on Tuesday.

Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdoury Nowfel will highlight different aspects of the JSC and JDC results at a news conference at the Secretariat later in the day. State Minister Zakir Hossain will present the PEC and Ebtedayee results.

Besides, the distribution of free textbooks among students of different levels for the 2020 academic year was formally inaugurated at the programme.

The pass rate was not announced at the Ganabhaban programme unlike in the previous years.