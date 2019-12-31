PEC, Ebtedayee pass rates fall to 95.5% and 95.96%
The pass rate in Primary Education Completion and Ebtedayee exams have declined to 95.5 percent and 95.96 percent respectively.
In the PEC exams, 326,088 students have secured GPA-5, while 11,877 Ebtedayee students have achieved GPA-5, according to results published by the government on Tuesday.
More to follow
