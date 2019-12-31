Pass rate in JSC, JDC exams rises to 87.9%
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2019 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2019 12:56 PM BdST
The pass rate has risen 2.07 percentage points to 87.9 percent in Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams year-on-year.
As many as 78,429 students achieved GPA-5, according to results published by the government on Tuesday.
The pass rate in the same exams in 2018 was 85.83 percent.
Earlier in the day, the results of school certificate examinations for fifth and eighth graders were handed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
More than 5.5 million students sat for the exams.
The Education Minister presented reporters with the details of the results at the Secretariat at 11:30am.
Students will be able to know their results from 12pm onwards.
RESULTS VIA MOBILE SMS
The results can be had via text messages besides those being available on the websites and at the institutions.
The JSC and JDC results will be published on the websites of the education boards.
PEC and Ebtedayee results will be available on the websites of the Directorate of Primary Education and the state’s mobile operator Teletalk.
The education boards will also send the results to deputy commissioners or DCs and Upazila executive officers or UNOs via email. Copies of results can also be collected from them.
To get the result through SMS, a student of class 8 will have to type ‘JSC or JDC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2019’ and send a text message to 16222.
The fifth graders will have to type ‘DPE or EBT<space>student id<space>2019’ and send a text message to 16222 to get their results.
