JSC exams: Barishal secures highest pass rate, Dhaka forges ahead with GPA-5 achievers
Published: 31 Dec 2019 01:30 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2019 02:05 PM BdST
The Barishal Board has once again topped the list of eight educational boards with a 97.05 percent pass rate in the Junior School Certificate exams, or JSC, exams this year.
Dhaka has clinched the highest number of GPA-5 students among eight education boards.
Earlier today, Education Minister Dipu Moni presented reporters with the details of the results at the Secretariat.
The pass rate has risen 2.07 percentage points to 87.9 percent in Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams year-on-year.
As many as 78,429 students achieved GPA-5, according to results published by the government on Tuesday.
This year, the pass rate in Dhaka board is the lowest at 82.72 percent.
On the other hand, the Junior Dakhil Certificate, or JDC, exams under the madrasa board registered a pass rate of 89.77 percent.
State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain presented summaries of the results to Hasina at the prime minister’s official residence in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.
Later, the he presented reporters with the details of the results at the Secretariat.
Last year, 97.59 percent of examinees passed Primary School Certificate, or PSC, exams while 97.69 percent passed their Ebtedayee exams.
In comparison, the pass rate of primary students has fallen by 2.09 percentage points and the pass rate in Ebtedayee exams has declined by 1.73 percentage points.
In Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams, the pass rate rose 2.07 percentage points to 87.9 percent year-on-year. As many as 78,429 students achieved GPA-5.
Previously, the pass rate in the same exams was 85.83 percent.
Earlier in the day, the results of school certificate examinations for fifth and eighth graders were handed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence in Dhaka.
