JSC exams: Barishal secures highest pass rate, Dhaka forges ahead with GPA-5 achievers

Dhaka has clinched the highest number of GPA-5 students among eight education boards.

Earlier today, Education Minister Dipu Moni presented reporters with the details of the results at the Secretariat.

The pass rate has risen 2.07 percentage points to 87.9 percent in Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams year-on-year.

As many as 78,429 students achieved GPA-5, according to results published by the government on Tuesday.

This year, the pass rate in Dhaka board is the lowest at 82.72 percent.

On the other hand, the Junior Dakhil Certificate, or JDC, exams under the madrasa board registered a pass rate of 89.77 percent.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain presented summaries of the results to Hasina at the prime minister’s official residence in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

Last year, 97.59 percent of examinees passed Primary School Certificate, or PSC, exams while 97.69 percent passed their Ebtedayee exams.

In comparison, the pass rate of primary students has fallen by 2.09 percentage points and the pass rate in Ebtedayee exams has declined by 1.73 percentage points.

Previously, the pass rate in the same exams was 85.83 percent.



