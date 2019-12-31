Home > Bangladesh

Cold wave lingers, Met Office forecasts light rain

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Dec 2019 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2019 03:28 PM BdST

A cold wave is continuing to sweep through areas in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions.

Panchagarh’s Tetulia recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius at 9am on Tuesday. In Dhaka, the mercury was at 13 degrees Celsius at the time.

The temperature has slightly increased in central and southern parts of Bangladesh.

The temperatures across the country might increase slightly on Wednesday, said meteorologist Arif Hossain. However, chilly conditions might persevere into the night due to an overcast sky on the first day of the new year, he added.

The cold wave over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Jashore, and Kushtia may continue.

“Different parts of the country, including the capital, might witness light rainfall from Jan 2 to 4. The temperatures in these areas will decrease slightly,” said Arif.

A cold wave hit the country twice in the second half of December.

On Jan 8 of last year, Tetulia recorded 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the country as of now.

