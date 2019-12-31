Awami League candidates Atiqul, Taposh file nominations for Dhaka election
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2019 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2019 04:01 PM BdST
Awami League candidates Atiqul Islam and Fazle Noor Taposh have submitted their nomination forms for Dhaka North and South respectively to vie for mayoral posts in the city elections.
Other aspirants contesting the posts of mayors and councillors in Dhaka city elections have also submitted their nomination forms.
BNP fielded Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain as mayoral candidates for the bifurcated Dhaka City Corporation.
"We asked for strict adherence to the election code of conduct. We'll receive the nomination form only if they abide by the rules," Dhaka North Assistant Returning Officer Nazrul Islam told bdnews24.com.
"Those candidates entering with more than five people accompanying them have been sent back while some of them were warned.”
The candidates cannot bring more than five people with them while submitting the nominations, cannot hold any showdown or bring out a procession, said the election officers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cold wave lingers, Met Office forecasts light rain
- Bangladeshis accounted for highest number of visitors to India in 2019
- PEC, Ebtedayee pass rates fall to 95.5% and 95.96%
- JSC exams: Barishal secures highest pass rate, Dhaka forges ahead with GPA-5 achievers
- Pass rate in JSC, JDC exams rises to 87.9%
- Results of school certificate exams handed to PM Hasina
- City polls heat in Dhaka amid spell of cold
- Two RAB members injured ‘in gunfight with Rohingya at refugee camp’
- Hasina consoles diplomat Syed Muazzem Ali’s family in hospital
- Police restrict New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
Most Read
- PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday
- Pass rate in JSC, JDC exams rises to 87.9%
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Bangladesh shuts mobile networks along borders with India
- Khokon accepts Hasina's decision on nomination for Dhaka South mayoral race
- Results of primary and junior school certificate exams handed to PM Hasina
- Police foil leftists’ black flag march
- Police restrict New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
- Hasina consoles diplomat Syed Muazzem Ali’s family in hospital
- Former foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies at 75