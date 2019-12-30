Home > Bangladesh

Two RAB members injured ‘in gunfight with Rohingya at refugee camp’

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2019 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 10:06 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has said two of its members have been shot by “Rohingya gunmen” during an anti-drugs drive on a refugee camp at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar.

The RAB personnel were conducting the operation on the Noyapara Muchni camp under Hnila union when they came under attack around 5pm on Monday, said ASP Md Shah Alam, in-charge of RAB-15 Hoaikyong camp.

The RAB officer said the team conducted the drive on information that yaba pills from Myanmar were stashed in the camp.

“Some Rohingya suddenly started firing their guns at the RAB members. When the RAB personnel retaliated, the Rohingya attackers fled to the hill while keeping the firing on,” he said.

Two RAB men - Mohammad Imran and Shahab Uddin – received bullet injuries in the attack, he said.

They were first taken to a private hospital and then transferred to the Combined Military Hospital at Ramu Cantonment via Cox’s Bazar General Hospital, he added.

ASP Alam also said the RAB was conducting another operation to catch the culprits.

