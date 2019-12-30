Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout in Noakhali
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2019 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 11:42 AM BdST
A robbery suspect has died in a so-called shootout with police in Noakhali’s Companiganj Upazila.
The incident took place in Chhotodholi village of Muchapur Union at 5am on Monday, said Companiganj Police Station OC Arifur Rahman.
The dead man has been identified as 39-year-old Shahadat Hossain Swapon. He was a member of an inter-district robbery gang, said police. He had been implicated in 23 cases, including murder and robbery, with Noakhali, Feni, Lakshmipur and Chandpur police stations.
Police raided Chhotodholi in the early hours of Monday after being tipped off about Shahadat Hossain and his associates preparing for robbery in the area, said OC Arifur.
“Sensing the presence of police, the robbers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the attackers fled the area and a bullet-ridden body of Shahadat was found on the spot.”
He was subsequently rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Police have started four cases over the incident, said Arifur.
A pipegun, 13 cartridges and four sharp weapons were recovered from the spot, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout in Noakhali
- Prof Talukder Moniruzzaman dies at 81
- EC brushes aside BNP’s concerns over EVMs in Dhaka city polls
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- ACC to question ex-Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- Ahmad Kaikaus appointed principal secretary to PM Hasina
- Tetulia is the coldest place as mercury dips to 4.5 degrees Celsius
- Crude bomb explodes near BNP office
- Police arrest five with links to Tejgaon murder
- Train services to Sylhet disrupted as freight train derails
Most Read
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls
- Bangladesh’s first human milk bank stalls on opposition by Islamists
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- Taposh seeks support from Khokon, Atiqul grateful for nomination
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Police arrest five with links to Tejgaon murder
- Ahmad Kaikaus appointed principal secretary to PM Hasina
- ‘No comments now’, says Sayeed Khokon after AL nomination snub
- ACC to question ex-Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam