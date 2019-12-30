Home > Bangladesh

Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout in Noakhali

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2019 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 11:42 AM BdST

A robbery suspect has died in a so-called shootout with police in Noakhali’s Companiganj Upazila.

The incident took place in Chhotodholi village of Muchapur Union at 5am on Monday, said Companiganj Police Station OC Arifur Rahman.

The dead man has been identified as 39-year-old Shahadat Hossain Swapon. He was a member of an inter-district robbery gang, said police. He had been implicated in 23 cases, including murder and robbery, with Noakhali, Feni, Lakshmipur and Chandpur police stations. 

Police raided Chhotodholi in the early hours of Monday after being tipped off about Shahadat Hossain and his associates preparing for robbery in the area, said OC Arifur.

“Sensing the presence of police, the robbers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the attackers fled the area and a bullet-ridden body of Shahadat was found on the spot.”

He was subsequently rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police have started four cases over the incident, said Arifur.

A pipegun, 13 cartridges and four sharp weapons were recovered from the spot, he added.

