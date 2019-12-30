Prof Talukder Moniruzzaman dies at 81
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2019 09:59 AM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 09:59 AM BdST
National professor Talukder Moniruzzaman has died at the age of 81.
The famed political scientist breathed his last at 3 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment in a city hospital.
He was born in Tarakandi village in Sirajganj on Jul 1, 1938.
Prof Moniruzzaman retired from the Political Science Department of Dhaka University in 2006 and the government chose him as the national professor in the same year.
