Prof Talukder Moniruzzaman dies at 81

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2019 09:59 AM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 09:59 AM BdST

National professor Talukder Moniruzzaman has died at the age of 81.

The famed political scientist breathed his last at 3 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Moniruzzaman, a former professor of political science at Dhaka University, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Gazipur following a funeral prayer.

He was born in Tarakandi village in Sirajganj on Jul 1, 1938.

Prof Moniruzzaman retired from the Political Science Department of Dhaka University in 2006 and the government chose him as the national professor in the same year.

