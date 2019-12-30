Prof Talukder Moniruzzaman dies at 81

The famed political scientist breathed his last at 3 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Moniruzzaman, a former professor of political science at Dhaka University, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Gazipur following a funeral prayer.

He was born in Tarakandi village in Sirajganj on Jul 1, 1938.

Prof Moniruzzaman retired from the Political Science Department of Dhaka University in 2006 and the government chose him as the national professor in the same year.