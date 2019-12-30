Police restrict New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has clamped restrictions on the celebrations of New Year’s Eve.
Police have restricted outsiders’ access to the Dhaka University campus. Hatirjheel, Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara neighbourhoods will come under the clampdown starting at 8pm on Tuesday, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said at a media briefing on Monday.
“The restrictions set over the 31st night celebrations aim at ensuring the people’s safety.”
“Bars across Dhaka will stop serving customers after 6pm, but the service in some five-star hotels will remain available,” Shafiqul said.
“Police will carry kits to test drivers at every traffic signal for alcohol impairment,” he said.
“No threat has been reported yet. But a group of people in Bangladesh considers such celebrations illegal. That’s why, threats are always there.”
