Home > Bangladesh

Police restrict New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2019 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 04:09 PM BdST

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has clamped restrictions on the celebrations of New Year’s Eve.

Police have restricted outsiders’ access to the Dhaka University campus. Hatirjheel, Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara neighbourhoods will come under the clampdown starting at 8pm on Tuesday, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said at a media briefing on Monday.

“The restrictions set over the 31st night celebrations aim at ensuring the people’s safety.”

“Bars across Dhaka will stop serving customers after 6pm, but the service in some five-star hotels will remain available,” Shafiqul said.

“Police will carry kits to test drivers at every traffic signal for alcohol impairment,” he said.

“No threat has been reported yet. But a group of people in Bangladesh considers such celebrations illegal. That’s why, threats are always there.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Police thwart ‘black flag’ march

Ex-foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies

Cold wave continues in northern Bangladesh

Man injured in DU blasts

Man dies in Noakhali ‘gunfight’

Prof Moniruzzaman dies

EC brushes aside BNP’s EVM concerns

Girl faced rape bid before death: Police

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.