Home > Bangladesh

Mercury at 5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia as cold wave lingers

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2019 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 01:39 PM BdST

A light to moderate cold wave continues to sweep over northern Bangladesh with the mercury rising slightly in parts of the country.

The country’s lowest temperature on Monday was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, an area in the northern border district of Panchagarh. Dhaka’s lowest temperature for the day was recorded at 13.1 degrees Celsius.

However, the country’s lowest temperature so far this season was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia on Sunday.

Mild to moderate cold wave is expected to continue in some parts of Bangladesh. The temperature will remain unchanged at night, the met office said. 

The sky is expected to remain partly to temporary cloudy. Moderate to light fog is likely to occur at places over the area during midnight to morning.

Another cold wave is expected to sweep over parts of the country in January, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Cold wave has hit the country twice in the second half of December.

The lowest temperature of 2018 was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the country as of now.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Prof Moniruzzaman dies

EC brushes aside BNP’s EVM concerns

Girl faced rape bid before death: Police

ACC to quiz Sheikh Maruf over casino scam

Ahmad Kaikaus

Kaikaus new principal secretary

Tetulia is coldest place

Bomb blast near BNP office

Five arrested with links to murder

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.