Mercury at 5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia as cold wave lingers

The country’s lowest temperature on Monday was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, an area in the northern border district of Panchagarh. Dhaka’s lowest temperature for the day was recorded at 13.1 degrees Celsius.

However, the country’s lowest temperature so far this season was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia on Sunday.

Mild to moderate cold wave is expected to continue in some parts of Bangladesh. The temperature will remain unchanged at night, the met office said.

The sky is expected to remain partly to temporary cloudy. Moderate to light fog is likely to occur at places over the area during midnight to morning.

Another cold wave is expected to sweep over parts of the country in January, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Cold wave has hit the country twice in the second half of December.

The lowest temperature of 2018 was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the country as of now.