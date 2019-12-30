Mercury at 5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia as cold wave lingers
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2019 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 01:39 PM BdST
A light to moderate cold wave continues to sweep over northern Bangladesh with the mercury rising slightly in parts of the country.
The country’s lowest temperature on Monday was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, an area in the northern border district of Panchagarh. Dhaka’s lowest temperature for the day was recorded at 13.1 degrees Celsius.
However, the country’s lowest temperature so far this season was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia on Sunday.
Mild to moderate cold wave is expected to continue in some parts of Bangladesh. The temperature will remain unchanged at night, the met office said.
The sky is expected to remain partly to temporary cloudy. Moderate to light fog is likely to occur at places over the area during midnight to morning.
Another cold wave is expected to sweep over parts of the country in January, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Cold wave has hit the country twice in the second half of December.
The lowest temperature of 2018 was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the country as of now.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies at 75
- Mercury at 5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia as cold wave lingers
- Man wounded in DU blasts
- Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout in Noakhali
- Prof Talukder Moniruzzaman dies at 81
- EC brushes aside BNP’s concerns over EVMs in Dhaka city polls
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- ACC to question ex-Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- Ahmad Kaikaus appointed principal secretary to PM Hasina
- Tetulia is the coldest place as mercury dips to 4.5 degrees Celsius
Most Read
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- Bangladesh’s first human milk bank stalls on opposition by Islamists
- Taposh seeks support from Khokon, Atiqul grateful for nomination
- Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls
- Ahmad Kaikaus appointed principal secretary to PM Hasina
- ‘No comments now’, says Sayeed Khokon after AL nomination snub
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- Police arrest five with links to Tejgaon murder
- ACC to question ex-Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31