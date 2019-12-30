Man wounded in DU blasts

The bombs were detonated in succession at 10:45am on Monday, said New Market Police Outpost SI Mohammad Reich Uddin.

Hridoy, an employee of the restaurant, suffered an injury to his waist. However, the injury is not serious.

“We do not know who detonated the bombs. The crude bombs were probably thrown from the rooftop of Kola Bhaban,” said a witness.

Pieces of explosion fragments wrapped in black tape were found on the spot, said SI Mohammad.

An unexploded crude bomb was found on Dhaka University campus last Thursday. An explosion was also heard in the same area. Later, the bomb disposal unit of police carried out a controlled explosion of the bomb.

On Sunday, three crude bombs exploded near Madhu’s Canteen at 9am and another near DUCSU Bhaban at 5:30pm.

Two cases were started over the incidents, said SI Mohammad Reich.

University authorities and police continue to remain in the dark about those behind the explosions.

“These are very surprising occurrences. We, along with the law enforcement, are looking into the matter,” said Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani.