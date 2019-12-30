Man wounded in DU blasts
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2019 01:08 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 02:19 PM BdST
A man has been wounded after two crude bombs exploded near Madhu’s Canteen in Dhaka University.
The bombs were detonated in succession at 10:45am on Monday, said New Market Police Outpost SI Mohammad Reich Uddin.
Hridoy, an employee of the restaurant, suffered an injury to his waist. However, the injury is not serious.
“We do not know who detonated the bombs. The crude bombs were probably thrown from the rooftop of Kola Bhaban,” said a witness.
Pieces of explosion fragments wrapped in black tape were found on the spot, said SI Mohammad.
On Sunday, three crude bombs exploded near Madhu’s Canteen at 9am and another near DUCSU Bhaban at 5:30pm.
Two cases were started over the incidents, said SI Mohammad Reich.
University authorities and police continue to remain in the dark about those behind the explosions.
“These are very surprising occurrences. We, along with the law enforcement, are looking into the matter,” said Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies at 75
- Mercury at 5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia as cold wave lingers
- Man wounded in DU blasts
- Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout in Noakhali
- Prof Talukder Moniruzzaman dies at 81
- EC brushes aside BNP’s concerns over EVMs in Dhaka city polls
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- ACC to question ex-Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- Ahmad Kaikaus appointed principal secretary to PM Hasina
- Tetulia is the coldest place as mercury dips to 4.5 degrees Celsius
Most Read
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- Bangladesh’s first human milk bank stalls on opposition by Islamists
- Taposh seeks support from Khokon, Atiqul grateful for nomination
- Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls
- Ahmad Kaikaus appointed principal secretary to PM Hasina
- ‘No comments now’, says Sayeed Khokon after AL nomination snub
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- Police arrest five with links to Tejgaon murder
- ACC to question ex-Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31