Hasina consoles diplomat Syed Muazzem Ali’s family in hospital

Ali, who had served the government as the high commissioner to India until last month, breathed his last at the hospital on Monday morning at the age of 75.

Hasina consoled Ali’s wife and other members of the family in the afternoon, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, PMO Senior Secretary Sajjadul Hassan, and Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed were also present.

In a condolence message, Hasina expressed deep sorrow over Ali’s demise, which she said was an irreparable loss to Bangladesh.

Ali had joined the Pakistan Foreign Service in 1968 and retired from the diplomatic service in December 2001. He later took up the New Delhi assignment under a new contract and returned to Dhaka in November after running his term.

Ali left behind a long legacy of working for Bangladesh as its representative on the global stage. While working in the Pakistan Embassy in Washington in 1971, he declared his allegiance to the government of Bangladesh.

As a founding member of the Bangladesh Mission in Washington, he was active in the lobbying process for political support for Bangladesh’s independence movement.

After independence, he was directly involved in working toward the US recognition of Bangladesh and the World Bank and UN participation in the massive reconstruction efforts in war-ravaged country from 1971 to 1975.

Hasina in the message prayed for peace of the departed soul and recalled the role Ali played in lobbying for support for Bangladesh’s independence and US recognition.



Born in Sylhet in 1944, author Syed Mujtaba Ali’s nephew Muazzem also worked as Bangladesh ambassador to Bhutan, Iran and France in his decades-long career.