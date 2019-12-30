Former foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies at 75

Prior to his passing, he served the Bangladesh government as its high commissioner to India. Ali had joined the Pakistan Foreign Service in 1968 and retired from the diplomatic service in December 2001. He later took up the New Delhi assignment under a new contract and returned to Dhaka in November after his term expired.

Ali left behind a long legacy of working for Bangladesh as its representative on the global stage. While working in the Pakistan Embassy in Washington in 1971, he declared his allegiance to the government of Bangladesh.

As a founding member of the Bangladesh Mission in Washington, he was active in the lobbying process for political support for Bangladesh’s independence movement.

After independence, he was directly involved in working toward the US recognition of Bangladesh and the World Bank and UN participation in the massive reconstruction efforts in war-ravaged country from 1971 to 1975.

