EC brushes aside BNP’s concerns over EVMs in Dhaka city polls

Election Commissioner Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury says there is no lack of transparency in e-voting while Saidul Islam, the NID wing chief who manages the electronic voting machines or EVMs, asks anyone doubtful to check the machines first.

Like always, the ruling Awami League has backed the EC’s decision to use EVMs in all polling stations in the Jan 30 Dhaka city polls while the BNP and its allies opposed the move.

Speaking at a media briefing at the party office on Sunday, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged lack of transparency in e-voting as, he said, EVMs can be tampered easily so it is impossible to get credible results by using the machines in polls.

In reaction to the BNP’s criticisms, Commissioner Shahadat Hossain told reporters at his office: “There will be transparency in voting with EVMs. There is no problem of transparency. We have taken all sorts of steps to satisfy the candidates.”

The EC will keep 50 percent additional EVMs ready for the Dhaka polls and will stop voting immediately if any problem occurs, he said.

There will be two members of the army at each centre for technical support related to EVMs while a total of 5,280 members of the armed forces will look after the technical side of e-voting, according to Shahadat.

Saidul said the EC will organise exhibitions to show how the machines work in all the polling stations and surrounding areas on Jan 25 and 26 before holding mock voting on Jan 28.

Asked about the BNP’s allegations, he said: “I can’t comment on any political party. But what I can say about managing the machines that it is impossible to do anything unethical with the EVMs.”

“If someone wants to recheck, I welcome them. We will organise exhibitions of EVMs. Anyone doubtful can come and see,” he said.

There are more than 2,000 polling centres with around 14,600 voting booths in the two city corporations.

Saidul said the EC planned to use 30,000 EVMs with one EVM per centre as a backup.