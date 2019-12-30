City polls heat in Dhaka amid spell of cold
Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2019 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 11:54 PM BdST
The run-up to elections to the city corporations of Dhaka North and South has started spreading heat amid a spell of cold in mid-Poush, the first month of winter on Bangla calendar.
The deadline for nomination submission ends on the eve of the New Year on Tuesday.
The collection of nomination forms by mayor candidates of the Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party and other parties, and enthusiasm of the councillor aspirants have brought an air of voting.
The hopefuls and their supporters are crowding the offices of the parties and the returning officers.
The Election Commission will allot the election logos to the candidates on Jan 10 after scrutiny of their nominations on Jan 2. The deadline for nomination withdrawal is Jan 9.
The voting will be held on Jan 30 through electronic voting machines, or EVMs, a decision welcomed by the ruling Awami League, opposed by the BNP and its allies and defended by the EC.
EC Joint Secretary Md Abul Kashem is working as the returning officer in Dhaka North and Joint Secretary Md Abdul Baten in South.
Both have warned the overenthusiastic candidates against any breach of code of electoral conduct, including a ban on display of support and processions while submitting nominations.
Tuesday will be a busy day for them as most candidates were yet to submit the nomination papers on Monday. Only a handful of the aspirants have submitted their papers.
