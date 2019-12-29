Home > Bangladesh

Train services to Sylhet disrupted as freight train derails

  Moulvibazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Dec 2019 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 01:32 PM BdST

All train services to Sylhet have been halted after the derailment of a train compartment on Sunday.

A Jamalpur-bound freight train from Sylhet’s Maijgao went off track near Boromchal area of Kulaura Upazila at 10:15am on Sunday, said Sreemangal Railway Station Master Md Jahangir Hossain.

“A hydraulic tool van from Kulaura has reached the area and is working on clearing the track.”

Rail services will be restored shortly, said Shamsher Nagar Railway Station Master Jamal Uddin.

