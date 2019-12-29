Train services to Sylhet disrupted as freight train derails

A Jamalpur-bound freight train from Sylhet’s Maijgao went off track near Boromchal area of Kulaura Upazila at 10:15am on Sunday, said Sreemangal Railway Station Master Md Jahangir Hossain.

“A hydraulic tool van from Kulaura has reached the area and is working on clearing the track.”

Rail services will be restored shortly, said Shamsher Nagar Railway Station Master Jamal Uddin.