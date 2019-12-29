Three more explosions near Dhaka University’s Madhu’s Canteen
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2019 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 12:54 PM BdST
Three crude bomb explosions have taken place near Dhaka University’s Madhu’s Canteen following a similar explosion three days before.
The bombs were detonated in succession after 9:45am on Sunday, New Market Police Outpost SI Mohammad Reich Uddin told bdnews24.com.
No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.
“The explosions occurred around the same area. Pieces of explosion fragments wrapped in black tape were found on the spot.”
The bomb disposal unit of police carried out a controlled explosion of a crude bomb retrieved from outside Dhaka University’s Madhu’s Canteen on Dec 26.
Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said the university authorities will look into the matter and take appropriate measures against those involved in the incident.
