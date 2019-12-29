Home > Bangladesh

Tetulia is the coldest place as mercury dips to 4.5 degrees Celsius

Published: 29 Dec 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 05:12 PM BdST

A light to moderate cold wave has swept over the three divisions and a few districts with the mercury dropping to 4.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, the lowest temperature so far this season.

Another cold wave is expected to sweep over parts of the country in January, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. 

Cold wave has hit the country twice in the second half of December.

The country’s lowest temperature for Sunday was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, an area in the northern border district of Panchagarh. Dhaka’s lowest temperature for the day was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius.

A light to moderate cold wave is sweeping through Tangail, Sreemangal, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh, said Senior Meteorologist Ruhul Quddus.

"It may rain from Jan 4 to 5 in parts of the country due to western low pressure. The temperature will go down again with a cold wave hitting the country on Jan 6.”

The lowest temperature of 2018 was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the country as of now.

