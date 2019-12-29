Police arrest five with links to Tejgaon murder

They were arrested in multiple raids across the country on Saturday, said police,

The arrestees are: Emon Hasan, 20, Alamin Khondokar Rihan, 21, Golam Rabbi, 24, Babul Pradhan Babu, 28, and Sohel Pradhan, 29.

Eight people were directly involved in Tobarok’s murder, said Police Additional Commissioner Md Abdul Baten in a press conference at the DMP headquarter on Sunday afternoon. The assailants planned to loot money, he said, adding law enforcers have recovered Tk 242,000 from their custody.

“Shahin used to be an employee at Tobarok’s Mama Plaza, whom he fired three years back. In an act of revenge, Shahin hatched up a plan with Sohel Pradhan seven months back to loot money from Tobarok.”

Emon was subsequently sent to Tobarok’s flat in the guise of a caretaker to keep a close watch on him, said officer Abdul.

On the day of the murder, when the gatekeeper left for his Fajr prayers, Rabbi, Babu, Hridoy, Rimon and Shihab occupied Emon’s room while Shahin and Sohel stayed outside, said Abdul quoting the attackers.

“The six of them then entered Tobarok’s room and tied him up. They also tied up Saiful who was sleeping next to him. As they resisted, the aggressors stabbed them and taped their eyes and mouths. Afterwards, they broke Tobarok’s safe, looted cash and escaped.”

Efforts are underway to arrest three more involved in the incident, said Abdul.

Police recovered the body of Tobarok from his flat on the third floor of a building in Niketan Residential Area on Dec 25.

The victim lived in the flat alone for a long time while his wife lived in Mohakhali with their three daughters. Their son lives abroad.

Tobarok owned a building styled ‘Mama Plaza’ in Mohakhali.