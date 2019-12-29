Crude bomb explodes near BNP office
Published: 29 Dec 2019 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 04:49 PM BdST
A crude bomb has exploded near BNP's central office in Naya Paltan.
The blast occurred at 12:15pm on Sunday as BNP activists were leaving the building after a regular briefing by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, according to eyewitnesses.
Three unexploded bombs were also discovered on a pavement near the building. Members of police’s bomb disposal squad subsequently detonated the bombs at 1:15pm, said Abu Bakar Siddique, chief of Paltan Police Station.
The sudden explosion caused panic among pedestrians and drivers. On receiving the news, police swiftly arrived on the scene.
“We have received news that the bomb was detonated on a motorcycle. We will scrutinise the CCTV footage and take legal action against those involved in the incident,” said Jahedul Islam Sarwar, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Motijheel zone.
