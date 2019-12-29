Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police

The 14-year-old boy told police that the victim, Ayesha Akter Yasfa, died after her head had hit the bed when she was trying to flee, Bhatara Police Station OC Moktaruzzaman told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

Police arrested the boy at the home of his mother’s parents in Netrakona on Saturday night.

The body of Yasfa was found with her hands and legs tied under the bed of a tenant’s room on Dec 26. The son of the tenant, both day labourers, had been missing since then.

In initial interrogations, the teenager said he had tied Yasfa’s hands and legs and gagged her to rape her while playing ludo, according to OC Moktaruzzaman.

The girl tried to run away in self-defence, but she fell unconscious when her head hit the bed, the boy told police.

He then pushed the body under the bed and fled after covering it with a sack, he told police.

“We are checking his statement,” the police officer said, adding that they were also waiting for the post-mortem examination report.

Yasfa’s father Yasin Molla, a tailor, owns the tin-roofed one-storey building in Barobigha.

She was apparently strangled to death, police had earlier said.