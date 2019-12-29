Ahmad Kaikaus appointed principal secretary to PM Hasina
Published: 29 Dec 2019
The government has appointed Power Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus as the principal secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The public administration ministry announced the decision on Sunday.
Kaikaus, an official of the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service, is succeeding Md Nojibur Rahman, who is retiring on Dec 31.
Kaikaus has been working at the Power Division as secretary since 2017 after serving as acting secretary for months.
He received his PhD from the University of Texas in the US after completing a master’s in development economics at Williams College in Massachusetts.
