Man dies in alleged shootout with RAB in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Dec 2019 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2019 11:46 AM BdST

A man has been killed in an alleged shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB in Dhaka. 

The incident took place in Badda’s Satarkul area early on Saturday.

The dead man has been identified as Roni Mia, 32. He was involved in drug trade, according to the RAB.

“A RAB team conducted an operation after receiving information that a gang of drugs traders had gathered at Satarkul area, Md Mizanur Rahman, assistant director of RAB, told bdnews24.com.

“When RAB personnel reached the spot, the drug traders opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the criminals fled the area and a bullet-ridden body of Roni was found on the spot."

Roni was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Rahman.

The RAB recovered four guns and a massive amount of yaba tablets from the scene, he added.

