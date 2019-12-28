Customs officials seize 64kg of gold at Dhaka airport
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2019 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2019 10:48 PM BdST
Customs officials have seized a haul of gold weighing 64 kilograms at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Information gathered by detectives led to the seizure of 640 gold bars, said Sazzad Hossain, an assistant commissioner at Dhaka Customs House.
The gold was stashed at the import terminal, he said.
The authorities were investigating who brought in the gold and the destination of the haul, Hossain added.
