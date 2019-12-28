Home > Bangladesh

Customs officials seize 64kg of gold at Dhaka airport

Published: 28 Dec 2019

Customs officials have seized a haul of gold weighing 64 kilograms at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Information gathered by detectives led to the seizure of 640 gold bars, said Sazzad Hossain, an assistant commissioner at Dhaka Customs House.

The gold was stashed at the import terminal, he said.

The authorities were investigating who brought in the gold and the destination of the haul, Hossain added.

