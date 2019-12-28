Hasina inaugurates construction of new airport terminal
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2019 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2019 03:38 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated two new airplanes added to the fleet of Bangladesh Biman and the construction of the terminal 3 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
She inaugurated the two new planes -- 'Sonar Tori' and 'Achin Pakhi', both of the Dreamliner 787-9 series on Saturday.
After the inauguration of the two planes, she laid the foundation stone for the terminal 3.
“The third terminal at Shahjalal International Airport will ensure international standards in services. It will be the best airport in the region when construction is complete. It is expected to be completed in 48 months," said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali.
The new terminal that will cost Tk 145 million will be built south of the main terminal. Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA will assist the project with Tk 112 million. The government will provide the rest of the fund.
There are 24 boarding bridges planned for the upcoming terminal but 12 among those will be constructed initially.
The connecting roads to the airport will be changed too, in order to avoid traffic congestion. There will be a subway to connect the elevated expressway to the airport.
Also, a 41,200 square metre cargo village and a 5,900 square metre VVIP complex will be constructed.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina inaugurates construction of new airport terminal
- Bangladesh Bank’s joint director, daughters die in road crash
- Man dies in alleged shootout with RAB in Dhaka
- From fire incidents to train crashes to storms, disasters batter Bangladesh in 2019
- International Crisis Group urges Bangladesh to shift sights to long-term plans for Rohingya
- One dead, 10 missing as fishing trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal
- Temperatures set to drop amid mild rains in Bangladesh
- Gaibandha MP Eunus Ali dies at 66
- Fire hits plastics factory in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar
- Fire destroys 100 shanties in Mirpur slum
Most Read
- Temperatures set to drop amid mild rains in Bangladesh
- Starting upbeat, Bangladesh’s economy ends 2019 tanking
- Awami League announces full committee, Waseqa named finance secretary
- Bangladesh Bank official, daughters die in road crash
- Jatiya Party creates post of 'chief patron' for Raushon Ershad
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Norwegian, 71, told to leave India after joining citizenship law protest
- From fire incidents to train crashes to storms, disasters batter Bangladesh in 2019
- With US help no longer assured, Saudis try a new strategy: Talks
- AL MP Nadwi ‘admits’ to taking control of polling stations in Chattogram city polls