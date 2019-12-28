Hasina inaugurates construction of new airport terminal

She inaugurated the two new planes -- 'Sonar Tori' and 'Achin Pakhi', both of the Dreamliner 787-9 series on Saturday.

After the inauguration of the two planes, she laid the foundation stone for the terminal 3.

“The third terminal at Shahjalal International Airport will ensure international standards in services. It will be the best airport in the region when construction is complete. It is expected to be completed in 48 months," said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali.

The new terminal that will cost Tk 145 million will be built south of the main terminal. Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA will assist the project with Tk 112 million. The government will provide the rest of the fund.

There are 24 boarding bridges planned for the upcoming terminal but 12 among those will be constructed initially.

The connecting roads to the airport will be changed too, in order to avoid traffic congestion. There will be a subway to connect the elevated expressway to the airport.

Also, a 41,200 square metre cargo village and a 5,900 square metre VVIP complex will be constructed.