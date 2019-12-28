Home > Bangladesh

DMCH nurse dies two days after attempted suicide

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Dec 2019 08:22 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2019 08:22 PM BdST

A nurse of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital or DMCH has died two days after she attempted to kill herself.

Moushumi Dutta, 27, a senior staff nurse, breathed her last at the hospital’s intensive care unit on Saturday, according to police.

Moushumi attempted to die by suicide when she was on duty at the hospital’s High Dependency Unit around 7pm on Thursday, her colleagues said.

She suffered critical injuries after hanging herself in the changing room.

She had spoken to someone over a mobile phone before entering the changing room, her colleagues said.

Moushumi hailed from Bhola. She started working at the DMCH in 2016, said Kamal Hossain Patwary, president of Bangladesh Nurses Association.

Following a complaint filed by her parents, police detained Moushumi’s husband Sanjay Dutta and took him to Shahbagh Police Station, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH police outpost.

