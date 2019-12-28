DMCH nurse dies two days after attempted suicide

Moushumi Dutta, 27, a senior staff nurse, breathed her last at the hospital’s intensive care unit on Saturday, according to police.

Moushumi attempted to die by suicide when she was on duty at the hospital’s High Dependency Unit around 7pm on Thursday, her colleagues said.

She suffered critical injuries after hanging herself in the changing room.

She had spoken to someone over a mobile phone before entering the changing room, her colleagues said.

Moushumi hailed from Bhola. She started working at the DMCH in 2016, said Kamal Hossain Patwary, president of Bangladesh Nurses Association.

Following a complaint filed by her parents, police detained Moushumi’s husband Sanjay Dutta and took him to Shahbagh Police Station, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH police outpost.