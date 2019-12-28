Cold wave likely to continue in northern Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2019 09:41 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2019 09:41 PM BdST
A cold wave sweeping over the northern regions of Bangladesh is forecast to continue.
Rains on Thursday and Friday made the weather feel colder while turning dusty roads into mud puddles.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department said weather may remain dry with a partly cloudy sky on Sunday.
Day temperature may rise slightly over the country while night temperature may fall. Moderate to thick fog may occur overnight.
A mild to moderate cold wave, which is sweeping over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the region of Chuadanga, may continue.
The minimum temperature was recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur on Saturday.
In Dhaka, the mercury dipped to as low as 13.1 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar.
