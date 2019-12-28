Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank official, daughters die in road crash

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Dec 2019 12:34 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2019 01:08 PM BdST

Three people -- Bangladesh Bank Joint Director Saifuzzaman Mintu and his two daughters -- have died after a lorry crushed their car on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Mintu, 50, was travelling with his wife and their daughters, Ashra Anam Khan, 13, and Tasmin Zaman Khan, 11, in the same car. The children died on the scene, police said on Saturday.

Mintu’s wife Konika, 40, has been admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital with severe injuries.

“They were returning to Dhaka after visiting the port city by car,” Abdul Awal, sub-inspector of Baro Awlia Highway Police Outpost, told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

The car collided with the lorry on the highway in Faujdarhat area around 8am on Saturday.

Mintu died at the CMCH around 10:30am, said Alauddin Talukder, a sub-inspector of the police outpost at the hospital.

The family has been living in the capital’s Mirpur area.

