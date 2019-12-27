Temperatures set to drop amid mild rains in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Dec 2019 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2019 04:41 PM BdST
A mild cold wave continues to sweep over parts of northern Bangladesh despite a slight increase in temperatures during daytime.
Cooler temperatures are also expected in other regions amid moderate rainfall in many parts, including Dhaka, since Thursday.
The rains have made the weather feel colder while turning dusty roads into mud puddles.
"The temperatures began to rise but a moderate cold wave still persists because of the rain. The rainfall experienced throughout the country will end tonight. But there is a chance of light rains in parts of Chattogram and Sylhet on Saturday."
The mercury could dip by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours as the weather turns colder, according to Aftab.
The lowest temperature in the country on Friday was recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia. In Dhaka, the mercury was at 15.2 degrees Celsius.
