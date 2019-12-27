One dead, 10 missing as fishing trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal

At least 10 people are believed to be missing after the boat sank 30 miles west of Cox's Bazar in the deep sea around 7am on Friday, said Lt Commander Md Saiful Islam, staff officer of Bangladesh Coastguard's East Zone.

"The trawler had 23 people on board. A body was recovered around 12 pm while 12 people were rescued alive. Ten others are still missing."

The survivors were rescued by an LNG carrier and a fishing boat. They are currently being tended to in the ships, said Saiful.

"The coastguard and the navy are conducting search operations for the missing people. A Bangladesh Navy ship is heading towards the scene."

But the official could not immediately confirm the cause of the vessel's capsizing or the identities of the missing.