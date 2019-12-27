One dead, 10 missing as fishing trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Dec 2019 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2019 05:53 PM BdST
The body of a man has been recovered and 12 others are rescued, five hours after a fishing trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal.
At least 10 people are believed to be missing after the boat sank 30 miles west of Cox's Bazar in the deep sea around 7am on Friday, said Lt Commander Md Saiful Islam, staff officer of Bangladesh Coastguard's East Zone.
"The trawler had 23 people on board. A body was recovered around 12 pm while 12 people were rescued alive. Ten others are still missing."
The survivors were rescued by an LNG carrier and a fishing boat. They are currently being tended to in the ships, said Saiful.
"The coastguard and the navy are conducting search operations for the missing people. A Bangladesh Navy ship is heading towards the scene."
But the official could not immediately confirm the cause of the vessel's capsizing or the identities of the missing.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gaibandha MP Eunus Ali dies at 66
- Fire hits plastics factory in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar
- Fire destroys 100 shanties in Mirpur slum
- Girl, 7, found dead under tenant’s bed in Dhaka’s Bhatara
- Crude bomb found on Dhaka University campus
- Two die of burns from makeshift fires in Rangpur
- Jamalpur-Sarishabari rail services resume 6 hours after derailment
- Mercury drops to 5.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia as cold wave intensifies
- Madrasa boy dies allegedly after rape in Faridpur
- 70-year old man found dead at Gulshan home, police suspect murder
Most Read
- Awami League announces full committee, Waseqa named finance secretary
- BCL activist starts case against DUCSU VP Nur and his associates
- Girl, 7, found dead under tenant’s bed in Dhaka’s Bhatara
- AL MP Nadwi ‘admits’ to taking control of polling stations in Chattogram city polls
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Plane crashes in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff, at least 14 dead
- Madrasa boy dies allegedly after rape in Faridpur
- Indian state demands damages, threatens to confiscate property over protests
- Bangladesh uncertain about playing T20s, Tests in Pakistan
- Mercury drops to 5.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia as cold wave intensifies