Girl, 7, found dead under tenant’s bed in Dhaka’s Bhatara

The body of Ayesha Akter Yasfa was found under the bed of a tenant’s room in the tin-roofed one-storey building owned by her father Yasin Molla in Barobigha on Thursday evening, according to her relatives.

The hands and legs of Yasfa, a class one student of the Good Neighbour School in the area, were tied, her uncle Imran Hossain told bdnews24.com.

The family began looking for her in the afternoon after not seeing her for a long time, he said.

She was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where she was declared dead.

It appeared she was strangled to death, Inspector Bachchu Mia of the police camp at the hospital said.

Police were looking for a 14-year-old son of the tenant, Bhatara Police Station OC Moktaruzzaman said.

The boy and his father are day labourers.