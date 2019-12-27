Home > Bangladesh

Girl, 7, found dead under tenant’s bed in Dhaka’s Bhatara

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Dec 2019 02:00 AM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2019 02:00 AM BdST

A 7-year-old girl has been murdered in Dhaka’s Bhatara.

The body of Ayesha Akter Yasfa was found under the bed of a tenant’s room in the tin-roofed one-storey building owned by her father Yasin Molla in Barobigha on Thursday evening, according to her relatives.

The hands and legs of Yasfa, a class one student of the Good Neighbour School in the area, were tied, her uncle Imran Hossain told bdnews24.com.

The family began looking for her in the afternoon after not seeing her for a long time, he said.

She was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where she was declared dead.

It appeared she was strangled to death, Inspector Bachchu Mia of the police camp at the hospital said.

Police were looking for a 14-year-old son of the tenant, Bhatara Police Station OC Moktaruzzaman said.

The boy and his father are day labourers.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Crude bomb found in DU

Two die from burns in Rangpur

Cold wave intensifies

Jamalpur-Sarishabari rail services resume

‘Raped’ madrasa boy dies

Man, 70, found dead in Dhaka, murder suspected

Couple hacked to death, son held

Woman killed as van drives into house

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.