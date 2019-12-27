Home > Bangladesh

Gaibandha MP Eunus Ali dies at 66

  Gaibandha Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Dec 2019 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2019 02:43 PM BdST

Eunus Ali Sarkar, a lawmaker from Gaibandha-3, has died at the age of 66 during treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.

He passed away at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital at 9 am on Friday, according to Sadullapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Nabi Newaz.

Eunus, the president of Sadullapur Upazila Awami League, had been battling with lung cancer, said the unit's Senior Vice-President Khandaker Zillur Rahman.

The doctor-turned-politician leaves behind his wife and two sons. The news of his death sent local Awami League activists and leaders into mourning.

Eunus won the Gaibandha-3 parliamentary seat for the first time in the 2014 elections before being re-elected in 2018.

He was also serving as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare ministry in the 11th national parliament.

Eunus was born on Jun 15, 1953 in Sadullapur Upazila's Bhatgram. He had been involved with the Chhatra League as a student and was elected VP of the student council while studying at Rangpur Medical College.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Girl, 7, found dead at tenant’s room in Dhaka

Crude bomb found in DU

Two die from burns in Rangpur

Cold wave intensifies

Jamalpur-Sarishabari rail services resume

‘Raped’ madrasa boy dies

Man, 70, found dead in Dhaka, murder suspected

Couple hacked to death, son held

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.