Gaibandha MP Eunus Ali dies at 66

He passed away at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital at 9 am on Friday, according to Sadullapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Nabi Newaz.

Eunus, the president of Sadullapur Upazila Awami League, had been battling with lung cancer, said the unit's Senior Vice-President Khandaker Zillur Rahman.

The doctor-turned-politician leaves behind his wife and two sons. The news of his death sent local Awami League activists and leaders into mourning.

Eunus won the Gaibandha-3 parliamentary seat for the first time in the 2014 elections before being re-elected in 2018.

He was also serving as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare ministry in the 11th national parliament.

Eunus was born on Jun 15, 1953 in Sadullapur Upazila's Bhatgram. He had been involved with the Chhatra League as a student and was elected VP of the student council while studying at Rangpur Medical College.