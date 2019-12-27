Home > Bangladesh

Fire hits plastics factory in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar

Published: 27 Dec 2019 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2019 11:51 AM BdST

Firefighters have stamped out a fire at a plastics factory in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar.

The factory in Kamrangirchar's Lohar Pool caught fire around 2 am on Friday, according to the fire service.

It took six units of the fire service an hour to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages could not be determined immediately. But there were no reports of casualties, said Ershad Hossain, an official at the fire service's control room.

The latest incident came just a few weeks after a devastating blaze ripped through another plastics factory in Keraniganj, leaving 22 people dead.  

