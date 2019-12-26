Home > Bangladesh

Two die of burns from makeshift fires in Rangpur

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Dec 2019 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 02:57 PM BdST

A youth and a three-year-old girl have died from burns suffered in makeshift fires in Rangpur.

The victims, identified only as Alam and Sadia from Gaibandha, succumbed to their injuries at the Rangpur Medical College early on Thursday, said Shohanur Rahman Shuvo, a physician at the hospital’s burns unit.

 “They suffered burns while stoking makeshift fires to fend off the cold,” Shohanur said.

Sadia and Alam were admitted to the hospital on Dec 19 and Dec 21 respectively.  

