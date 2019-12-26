Two die of burns from makeshift fires in Rangpur

The victims, identified only as Alam and Sadia from Gaibandha, succumbed to their injuries at the Rangpur Medical College early on Thursday, said Shohanur Rahman Shuvo, a physician at the hospital’s burns unit.

“They suffered burns while stoking makeshift fires to fend off the cold,” Shohanur said.

Sadia and Alam were admitted to the hospital on Dec 19 and Dec 21 respectively.