Two die of burns from makeshift fires in Rangpur
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Dec 2019 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 02:57 PM BdST
A youth and a three-year-old girl have died from burns suffered in makeshift fires in Rangpur.
The victims, identified only as Alam and Sadia from Gaibandha, succumbed to their injuries at the Rangpur Medical College early on Thursday, said Shohanur Rahman Shuvo, a physician at the hospital’s burns unit.
“They suffered burns while stoking makeshift fires to fend off the cold,” Shohanur said.
Sadia and Alam were admitted to the hospital on Dec 19 and Dec 21 respectively.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jamalpur-Sarishabari rail services resume 6 hours after derailment
- Mercury drops to 5.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia as cold wave intensifies
- Madrasa boy dies allegedly after rape in Faridpur
- 70-year old man found dead at Gulshan home, police suspect murder
- Man held after his parents are hacked to death in Jashore
- Woman killed as covered van crashes into house in Bogura
- Police arrest mosque imam for sexually abusing boy in Dhaka
- Bangladesh celebrates Christmas
- Mercury plummets to 6.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia amid cold wave
- Another cold snap after mild rains forecast for Bangladesh
Most Read
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Madrasa boy dies allegedly after rape in Faridpur
- Biman’s new Dreamliner lands in Dhaka
- Bangladesh insist on neutral venue for Pakistan Tests
- Blindspot to backlash: India’s Modi and party misread the mood
- Mercury plummets to 6.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia amid cold wave
- Police arrest mosque imam for sexually abusing boy in Dhaka
- Modi unveils plan to tackle water shortages in India's heartland states
- Man held after his parents are hacked to death in Jashore
- Another cold snap after mild rains forecast for Bangladesh